Present yourself by 6 am or face action, police to absconding Markaz visitors

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 6: The state police have made a final appeal to those who have come to the state after being present at Nizamuddin Markaz in Delhi or have been to a state or a country affected by COVID-19 recently.

All such individuals have been asked to present themselves at the nearest hospital or primary health centre (PHC) by 6 am on April 7. The persons may also call on helpline number 104 for informing the authorities.

“If such persons deliberately fail to present themselves by the given deadline or inform the authorities, strict legal action will be taken against the concerned individuals, their shelties or those having knowledge of such travel history have hidden it; under relevant provisions of IPC and Disaster Management Act 2005,” stated in an urgent notice issued by chief public relations officer of the Assam Police headquarters.

Earlier, the state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also warned stringent action against the absconding Tablighi Jamaat returnees if they do not report the authorities within the deadline.

Meanwhile, Darrang Police has registered a case against Darrang district committee of Tablighi Jamaat after it caught 9 absconding attendees of Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz from Kharupetia area on Sunday.

On Sunday, a team of Assam Police caught the absconding returnees from one’s Yakub Ali’s home of Kamarpara village in Kharupetia area.

“We have caught nine members of the Jamaat in the presence of Sub-Divisional Magistrate and handed over them to a medical team. All of them are from Mumbai,” said a police officer.

According to the reports, after attending Tablighi Jamaat at Nizamuddin Markaz, this group of nine people came to Assam through Mumbai and Kolkata. They visited several mosques in Darrang district and had been hiding in Yakub’s home since March 24.