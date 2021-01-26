Tuesday, January 26
President’s police medal for distinguished service to DIG Violet Baruah

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 25: Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Kokrajhar, Violet Baruah has been selected for President’s Police Medal for distinguished service on the occasion of Republic Day celebrations.

In addition to her, 13 police personnel will be awarded with police medal for meritorious service. They are: Museh Uddin Ahmed (commandant of 22 APBN, Likabali, Dhemaji), Amrit Bhuyan (SP, Darrang), Debashish Sharma (principal of Police Training College, Dergaon), Sushanta Biswa Sarma (SP, Goalpara), Dipak Bora (Inspector of Police, Golaghat), Imam Uddin Choudhury (Sub-Inspector, Cachar), Dimbo Ram Terang (Sub-Inspector, Guwahati), Niranjan Das (Assistant Sub-Inspector, Cachar), Anwar Hussain Borbhuyan (Naik, Cachar), Pankaj Mahanta (Constable-UB, Guwahati), Jitendra Kumar Singh Yadav (Constable-UB, Guwahati), Hemen Das (Constable-UB, Guwahati) and Anil Rajbongshi (Conatble-UB, Kokrajhar).

Meanwhile, congratulating all the officers and personnel for being selected for the awards, Assam Police  tweeted, “Heartiest Congratulations to all the Officers & Personnel of Assam Police on being awarded the President’s Police Medal For Distinguished Service & Police Medal for Meritorious Service, on the occasion of #RepublicDay2021 Your exemplary service & commitment deserves high praise.”

