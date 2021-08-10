Prez fetes Jorhat’s freedom fighter  

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 9: On the occasion of Quit India Movement Day observed on Monday, Jorhat deputy commissioner Ashok Kumar Barman on behalf of the President of India handed over a congratulatory message, a medal and apparel to freedom fighter Chandradhar Chetia of Hahnchora Chetia Gaon, under Teok revenue circle in the district on Monday.

Chetia was among 85 freedom fighters all over the country and the only one from Assam to be felicitated by the President for participating in the 1942 Quit India Movement against the British which had been launched under Mahatma Gandhi on August 9, 1942.

The district administration also gave the freedom fighter fruits, saplings and a sophura, a traditional bellmetal sorai used as a part of Assam’s culture.

The DC was accompanied by additional deputy commissioner Damodar Barman and Teok revenue circle officer Shouvik Bhuyan.

