Primary transmission under control: Himanta

8 more COVID-19 patients discharged

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 26: Eight more COVID-19 patients were discharged from Golaghat Civil Hospital and Mahendra Mohan Choudhury Hospital on Sunday.

With this, the state has discharged 27 COVID-19 patients from various hospitals of the state.

The state has now 7 active positive cases for COVID-19 and all seven patients undergoing treatment in hospitals.

“Eight patients were discharged from two hospitals after their successive testes confirmed as negative,” state health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday.

The state has a total of 35 positive cases and one patient died in Hailakandi on April 10.

“The recovery and discharge rate in Assam is now 77 percent and the state has now left only seven positive cases for COVID-19,” Sarma said.

On April 20, two COVID-19 patients were discharged from Sonapur Civil Hospital and Lakhimpur Civil Hospital.

The state health department has tested 7,616 swab samples and 209 test results are awaited.

The primary transmission has stopped and there is no report of community transmission in the state, he claimed.

“We find positive cases from the facility quarantine centres as a result of secondary transmission,” Sarma said.

He also said that, the state has now 2.70 lakh PPE kits, 52,000 N95 masks and 46 lakh triple layer masks.

Meanwhile, 1,678 persons are under home quarantine with 18 more quarantined in Hailakandi district on Sunday.

Joint director of health services, Dr. Ramesh Chandra Dwivedy disclosed that swab samples of 59 persons have been taken for the second time while 43 swab samples for the third time.

Of the 239 swab samples taken, including 34 on Sunday, 162 turned out to be negative with one COVID-19 death. Results of five swab samples tested negative on Sunday.

He said that there were some formalities to be observed before discharging any persons who have had completed 28 days home quarantine or persons whose swab samples have had tested negative for the third consecutive time. “Hope very shortly we will be able to discharge numbers of people,” he added.

Dr.Dwivedy further informed that 1,604 persons under home quarantine have completed 14 days while 1,483 persons completed 28 days quarantine period. Five persons are under institutional quarantine.