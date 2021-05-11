Priorities are flood-erosion, health, education: Khandakar

HT Correspondent

ABHAYAPURI, May 10: Newly-elected MLA of Abhayapuri North Abdul Batin Khandakar said he would particularly focus on solving the problems of flood-erosion, education and health in his constituency.

Talking exclusively to ‘The Hills Times’, the Congress MLA said, “Solving the problems of flood and erosion will be my priority. We have to develop our road infrastructure. We need hospitals with state-of-art facilities. A college is really a need of the hour for our constituency.”

Khandakar said he would initiate a cold storage for the farmers of Abhayapuri North.

“The farmers do not get their dues as there is no cold storage in Abhayapuri North. At the same time, I will give importance to women empowerment,” said the engineer-turned-politician.

Talking about his interest in the field of education, the newly-elected MLA said he would encourage the youths of his constituency to prepare for competitive examinations.

“I have a plan to set up knowledge centres in my constituency where the students will prepare themselves for different competitive examinations. Workshops on civil service and other examinations will also be organised. Education is of utmost importance for development of any area. So, I will always encourage the younger generation to prepare for competitive exams seriously,” Abdul Batin Khandakar said.

Besides that, he is also keen to develop tourism in his constituency. He felt that North Abhayapuri is abundant of tourism potentialities. Khandakar said he would draw the attention of the concerned authorities to develop the tourism sector in the constituency.

On the other hand, he asserted his commitment to play a pro-active role as an opposition MLA in the house.

“I will try my best to raise the issues of the state and my constituency in and outside the house,” Khandakar added.

Furthermore, he also urged everyone in his constituency to maintain peace and amity to achieve the goals of development.

“We should be united. We should live with peace and harmony. These are the prerequisite conditions for the progress of a society,” the MLA said.