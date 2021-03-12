Prithviraj Rabha half bjp, half agp: Himantain Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, March 11: Firebrand BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarmah in his maiden election campaign at Mazgaon yesterday branded Prithviraj Rabha combined candidate of AGP BJP mixture.

“We are here once again to be victorious in the election Tezpur constituency to be retained by AGP BJP combined force. Prithviraj Rabha neither AGP nor BJP, Padma Hazarika bring him as a contender to Tezpur LAC, Brindaban Goswami for the last five years did nothing but he played negative role in AGP BJP coalition, he committed several mistakes and acted against the policy of the coalition government. He continued to defy the norms of alliance, he is hypothecated to BJP because he took all-round assistance from BJP during previous assembly election. During last panchayat and local body election he failed to assist the BJP workers. He only think about his future political career. Brindaban Goswami has no right to criticize AGP BJP combined force. We now unitedly fight to vanquish our opponent in the forthcoming election.This cutural capital Tezpur will be renovated by Prithviraj Rabha, as a cutural worker Rabha will ornate Tezpur as a glorious city of Assam. BJP will continue their endeavor to upgrade environmental scenario in every town in Assam”, Sarmah said.

Himanta further said, ” We will save Tezpur from vicious forces, will maintain cordial relationship with AGP, rashhtriyabad, jatiyatabad through which we will unitedly defeat the divisive forces”. He further appealed to the people against the grand alliance and cautioned against the encroachment in Kaziranga.

In the public meeting at Mazgaon Tulsi Borthakur, district BJP president presided over the meeting besides Prithvirajrabha the candidate also addressed the public.