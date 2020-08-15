Private schools asked to offer 25% concession on monthly fees

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: In view of COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, the Assam government has advised all the private schools to offer at least 25 per cent concessions on monthly fees (pre-primary to XII) from May 1 till formal opening of schools.

“In view of #COVID19 pandemic, we’ve advised all private educational institutions to offer at least 25% concessions in monthly fees (pre-primary to XII), from May 1, 2020 till formal opening of schools. These institutions are saving substantial expenditure under various heads,” Education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said in a tweet on Friday.

Meanwhile, the state government will announce the first phase of provincialiation of schools and colleges on August 20 instead of August 15. “Instead 15th August, we will notify the first phase of school /college provincialisation on 20th August 2020,” Sarma tweeted.

An official release here stated that the state secondary education has received approval for provincialisation of services of 2,812 posts of teachers against 355 new secondary schools in the first phase.

Of 931 posts of principals and assistant professors the higher education department received approval, 241 are of 27 new colleges and 690 additional posts of earlier provincialised schools, the release added.