Priyanka begins 2-day Assam visit by offering prayers at Kamakhya; lambastes BJP’s silence on CAA

LAKHIMPUR, March 1 (PTI): Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday claimed that BJP leaders talk about implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in various parts of the country, but lack the courage to mention it in Assam.

Assam witnessed violent protests against the CAA in 2019 and five persons lost their lives.

The Grand Alliance of the Congress and six other parties will form the government in Assam after the election as people are fed up with the false promises made by the BJP, she said.

“The BJP makes tall promises before elections but during the next five years, they do nothing to fulfil them and people have realised it,” the Congress leader told reporters after addressing a meeting of party workers here.

BJP leaders move around the country talking about implementing the CAA but are silent about it when they come to Assam, Gandhi said.

“They lack the courage to mention it in the state and people of Assam should never allow them to even talk about it, let alone implement it,” she said.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to people of minority communities Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who had come to India till December 31, 2014 due to religious persecution in these countries.

Priyanka began her two-day visit to poll-bound Assam on Monday by offering prayers at the famed Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

The AICC general secretary, accompanied by the party’s Assam in-charge Jitendra Singh, was received at the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport by Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora and other party leaders.

She halted at Jalukbari area, where Congress supporters felicitated her, before proceeding to the Shakti Peeth atop Nilachal Hills.

Clad in a red outfit, a colour symbolising Shakti, the Congress leader said that she wanted to visit the temple for a very long time and “her wish had come true”.

“I sought blessings for myself, my family and above all for the people of Assam,” she told reporters.

Asked about the forthcoming elections in the state, she said she would talk about politics another time.

“I come to temples to seek blessings and offer thanks to the God who has given me a lot,” she added.

Earlier, the Congress leader posted on her Facebook page, “Today I will start my two-day Assam tour by visiting Maa Kamakhya Devi. I will take part in the dialogue with the sisters-brothers and party workers of Assam on many important issues.”

Bora said that entire Assam is “looking forward to her two-day visit and the enthusiasm is evident”.

“Her visit, which further fuels hope in the heart of every individual in Assam, deceived by lies and fake promises in these five years, of a new dawn of progress awaiting the state under Congress rule,” Bora tweeted.

After visiting the Kamakhya shrine, she left for the airport to go to Lakhimpur, where she is scheduled to visit Sonari Gram Panchayat, hold a meeting with party workers and launch a protest programme of unemployed youth.

She is also scheduled to visit the birthplace of Srimanta Sankardeva’s primary disciple Sri Madhavdev at Letekupukhuri before leaving for Gohpur in Bishwanath district.

On Tuesday, the Congress leader will visit Sadharu tea estate in Biswanath, where she will interact with women tea garden workers, before leaving for Tezpur in Sonitpur district.

She is also scheduled to visit the Mahabhairav Temple and address a public rally at Tezpur, before concluding her two-day visit to the state.