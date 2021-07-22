Probe ordered into death of avians at Barpeta  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 21: A high-level inquiry has been instituted to probe into the death of scores of birds at Barpeta’s Bohori Silagaon following suspected consumption of crops sprayed with poison in a paddy field on Monday.

State environment and forest minister Parimal Suklabaidya has asked the chief wildlife warden and the principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife), to institute a probe into the incident and to submit an action taken report immediately.

The Assam chief minister has also brought the matter to the notice of the environment and forest minister and asked him to initiate necessary action.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by Barpeta Road ranger and a suspect named Mannan Ali has been arrested in this connection.

The dead birds have been sent for autopsy. Results are awaited to ascertain the exact cause of death of the birds, which included sparrows and cuckoos.

Investigation is on to nab more culprits involved in the incident.