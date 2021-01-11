Probe ordered into fund anomalies in freedom fighters body

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) has ordered Assam chief secretary to conduct a probe into fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 30 lakh from a trust fund of Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association (ASFFA), All Assam Freedom Fighters Sons and Daughters Association (AAFFSDA) president Phuleswar Bora informed here on Sunday.

The trust fund to the tune of Rs 30 lakh was created in 1999 during the tenure of former president Nabadeep Ranjana Patgiri with Kamrup (Metro) deputy commissioner as ex-officio member.

“There were five fixed deposits in the United Bank of India (UBI) in the name of the Assam State Freedom Fighters’ Association amounting Rs 30 lakh. Each account has Rs 6 lakh. The amount will be several crores of rupees with the principal and interest accumulated. The entire fund was withdrawn by ASFFA general secretary Dijendra Mohan Sarma on June 19, 2018 without the approval of the general meeting of the organisation,” Bora alleged.

“Soon after withdrawal we have approached chief minister for a probe into the incident and punishment to the culprits. But since 2018, the state government has not taken the case seriously and as such no probe was conducted,” Bora said.

“Finally, we approached Prime Minister Narendra Modi who has ordered chief secretary to conduct a probe into it. We are happy that the Prime Minister took the initiative to conduct the probe, Bora said expressing satisfaction over the Prime Minister’s initiative.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) vide its letter No. PMOPG/D/2020/0277989 dated 24.11.2020 directed chief secretary to take appropriate action against the fraudulent withdrawal of the fund, he informed.

“The AAFFSDA has discussed the issue in a meeting on December 27 and thanked the Prime Minister for his order for the probe into the irregularities of the fund of the organisation,” he further said.

AAFFSDA also criticised the ASFFA office bearers for giving fake certificate to a large number of people claiming them to be freedom fighters to get pension from state government. Interestingly, the state home and political department also approved such names for giving pension, it said.

“The numbers of freedom fighters have fluctuated from time to time. Normally, one would expect numbers to drop, as people who had fought for the freedom decades ago would have passed away,” it said.

In fact, over the years, thousands of persons claiming to be freedom fighters were found to be frauds who simply wanted to avail of the honour, the pension and the facilities of travel and quota in various government schemes, it added.