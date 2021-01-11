Prof Ramesh Bharadwaj receives 17th UN Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 10: Eminent educationist, Gandhian and Sanskrit-Vidya-Martanda and Sanskrit Seva Sammana awardee Prof Ramesh Chandra Bharadwaj was conferred 17th Upendra Nath Brahma Soldier of Humanity Award 2020 during a programme held at ITA Machkowa here on Sunday.

The award has been conferred by Upendra Nath Brahma Trust (UNBT) and All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

The award comprising of a memento, citation, cheque of Rs 1,00,000, endi shawl and a traditional Aaronai.

The award was conferred every year, which is a highest award presented from Bodos in the name of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma, former president of the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

Accepting the award Prof Bharadwaj has expressed his happiness, said that this award has again encouraged him to dedicate more services in his life. He has recalled contribution and dedication of Bodofa Upendra Nath Brahma who had selflessly rendered his services wholeheartedly for the cause of the Bodo as well down trodden communities.

He has lauded the All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) for working towards welfare of student community and social uplift in the state especially Bodo community.

“ABSU is a mother organisation of the Bodo community who has been dedicating for the welfare of the society. We must take bold step for uplift of the society with positive way”, Bharadwaj said.

He has been emphasising good governance in BTR (Bodoland Territorial Region) under the young leadership of Pramod Boro saying that citizens must get healthy development and integration.

“Development of socio-economic among the society is need of the hour with maintaining peace and tranquility”, he said.

He has assured for establishing Gandhi Ashram in Bodoland region from Gandhian mission to explore ideology and philosophy of Mahandas Karamchand Gandhi to build peace and integration environment.

Senior journalist and editor in chief of Northeast Live Wasbir Hussain graced as chief guest.

Chairman of UNB Trust, Dr Subung Basumatary said that the award was initiated from 2004 and firstly, noted writer and former president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha Jogendra Kumar Basumatary was presented the award.

Among others, BTR chief Pramod Boro, president of Bodo Sahitya Sabha Toren Boro, ABSU president Dipen Boro, former Rajya Sabha MP UG Brahma, Biswajit Daimary were prominent attendees which was chaired by senior journalist and state information commissioner Samudra Gupta Kashyap.