Programme Organised To Uplift Farmers’ Socio-Economic Status In Morigaon

HT Correspondent

MORIGAON, March 12: ICAR-NDRI, ERS, Kalyani,(WB) organised a one-day programme on ‘Improving the Livelihood through dairy farming in North Eastern Region of India’ at Jhargaon of Morigaon District on Friday under NDRI-NEH Project Component. The programme was conducted in collaboration with KVK, Morigoan dist (AAU). Scientists of ERS-NDRI, namely Dr. S M Deb (head), ICAR, NDRI Kalyani, Dr Champak Bhakat (principal scientist), Dr. M. Mondal (principal scientist), actively participated in the programme. Dr. Rijusmita Sarma (senior scientist & head of KVK), along with other staff members of KVK, Morigoan were present in the programme.

In this connection, a Scientists-Farmers’ interaction-cum-training programme was also organised. Dr. Rijusmita Sarma welcomed all the guests and farmers present in the programme. Dr. S M Deb highlighted the objective of the programme for empowerment of farmers for increasing socio-economic status through goat and pig based integrated farming. Dr Champak Bhagat narrated different aspects of scientific livestock farming like breeding strategies, advantages of Assam Hill Goat, various aspects of scientific pig farming, fodder production issues, feeding practices, housing, vaccination, mortality issues with general management, transportation stress and he urged all farmers for providing feedback in future, etc.

Dr Mohan Mandal stressed upon reproductive management of goat and dairy cows, deworming, etc. Dr. Rijusmita Sarma also stressed the need for upliftment of Assam farmers through livestock/poultry based integrated farming and she also narrated the importance of KVK to collect feedback from beneficiaries. Dr Bibeka Saikia, dean College of Veterinary Science, Khanapara, was the chief guest of the programme.