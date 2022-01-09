Prohibition Clamped Against Community Fishing in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 8: Deputy commissioner and the district magistrate, Nagaon Nisarg Hivare through a notification imposed CrPC 144 with immediate effect in various wetlands as well as other water-body areas in the district falling under the Kaziranga National park, Lawkhuwa – Burha Chapori wildlife sanctuary as well as others like Potahi, Tunikati, Ghurakati, Deopani etc and also prohibited community fishing for Bhogali Bihu from January 13 to 16.

Besides, carrying fishing tools and other poaching items including bow and arrow, arms and ammunition, the assembly of more than five persons in those areas have been strictly prohibited until further notice, an official release said, adding further that the movement as well as carrying of arms and ammunition by police, forest personnel and other security forces were exempted from the prohibition.

Those who violate the restriction ensured by the authority concerned, legal proceedings would be initiated against them under IPC 188 against them, the release added further.