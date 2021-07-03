Prohibition on illegal hill soil cutting, procurement and transportation in Kamrup 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 2: Kamrup DC Kailash Karthik N, by an order under section 144 of CrPC, has prohibited illegal cutting, procurement and transportation of hill (red) soil from all the hills of Kamrup district.

It is noticed that despite state government’s prohibition in cutting of earth in hill areas in Assam under ‘The Assam Hills and Ecological Sites Protection Act, 2006’, some people or groups of people are illegally cutting, illegally carrying sand/earth/boulders from various hills of Kamrup district causing imminent danger of erosions/landslides/ blockage of drains, extensive danger to the life and property of people residing in the adjoining area/areas and also cause irreparable damage to the environment and result in loss of revenue.

Therefore, the order is enforced with immediate effect and shall remain in force until further order.

The joint task force constituted under chairmanship of circle officers shall enforce this order.

It is also mentioned in the order that any person aggrieved with the order is at liberty to appear before the DC court within 15 days from issue of the order for filing written objection, if any, for cancellation/ modification of the order.