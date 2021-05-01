Prohibitory order on counting day in Chirang

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, APRIL 30: Chirang district administration on Friday has issued prohibitory orders on vote counting day in the district.

District magistrate and chairman Chirang district Disaster Management authority Gautam Talukdar through an order stated that on the day of counting of votes, entry of any unauthorised persons in the counting halls is prohibited without valid authorisation by the returning officer of the respective assembly segment.

The order further prohibited assembly of five or more beyond 100-meter radius of the counting hall premises, organisation of victory procession, rally by any political party, selling along with buying and bursting of firecrackers, use of provocative languages aiming at opposition political activists and sale of alcohol.

The order has been issued under section 144 CrPC and the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and passed ex-parte considering the exigency has come into force from April 30, 2021 and will remain in force until further orders.