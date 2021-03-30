Promod Boro addresses mass gathering in Basantipur 

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, March-29: With the assembly election round the corner, different political parties like the Bodoland People’s Front, Indian National Congress, AIUDF, GSP are seen running from pillar to post in their bid to contest the 28 Gossaigaon and 29 Kokrajhar West (ST) LACs.

Besides, the parties are gearing up their activities in these constituencies in order to draw the attention and woo the voters by holding meetings and constituting grassroots level committees.

As part of the UPPL’s effort to strengthen the grassroots level organisational activities, a public meeting was organised here at Basantipur in Gossaigaon on Saturday.

Addressing the huge gathering in Basantipur in support of UPPL candidate Somnath Narzary for the prestigious 28 Gossaigaon LAC, BTR chief Promod Boro said that Hangrama Mahilary led BPF government was totally mired on corruption hence the BPF government failed to implement overall development in the BTC.

Promod Boro said that where there was BPF there was corruption and hence this time people of BTR won’t repeat the same as huge number of people from BTR coming forward in support of UPPL to form a corruption free government.

Boro further said that Mahilary would field candidate for 12seats in BTR but his party would not win from any of the seat.

Interacting with media person, Boro exhorted that to establish peace and harmony equal rights will be given to the people in BTR which the BPF government failed earlier. This time there is no doubt that the people of BTR is going to bid adieu BPF forever, Boro said.

Bengali Youth Student’s Federation extends open support to BPF candidate in Gossaigaon