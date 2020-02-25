Promod Boro takes charge of UPPL

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Feb 25: Promod Boro, the former president of the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU), was ‘unanimously’ elevated as the president of the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) on Tuesday in a party meet at Baganpara in Baksa district on Tuesday before the forthcoming Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) council polls slated on April.

His elevation comes in days after his joining the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) as vice-president on February 21 at a special convention of UPPL in Bijni of Chirang district.

Former Rajya Sabha MP Urkhao Gwra Brahma who formerly headed the party told The Hills Times that he will not exit the party and will remain to be its primary member and just made way for Boro to the coveted post .

He further said, “We have unanimously made Promod Boro as president of the party firstly because he is one of the key signatories of the Bodo pact and it is his duty and responsibility to work for implementation of the clauses of the pact and secondly on my personnel front, I am suffering from illness for a prolonged period and I can’t take active role in the party though I will remain as a member and special invitee in every meet of the party.”

“We are planning to contest across the 40 constituencies in the BTC council polls, and we also have our doors open for BJP as an alliance partner because it is the saffron party which have materialized the Bodo pact and we sincerely think it is the moral responsibility of BJP to work hand in hand with the signatories of the pact for true implementation of the clauses of the pact ” Brahma said.

Former ABSU leader and the new UPPL president, Promod Boro said, “I have worked as a student leader and got insights into the real issues plaguing the people. Serving the people is a social responsibility, politics is neither my hobby nor my passion I take it just as an ‘assignment’ where I have been shouldered with responsibility to march forward and I am committed to work selflessly. “