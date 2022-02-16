Promote One Product For Export: CM Patowary To DCs

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 15: Industries and Commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary had a video conference with all the deputy commissioners at Janata Bhawan on Tuesday.

In the conference, the minister asked the DCs to identify and promote one product which has export potentiality through the ‘One District One Product’ programme (ODOP) and provide financial support to the local entrepreneurs in their respective districts.

“ODOP is a flagship programme of Government of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasised that each district has the potential of being an export hub,” stated the minister. He added that DCs must be ready with a district specific action plan to promote one product which can later on become the identity of the district.

The minister asked DC, Barpeta to allot 50 bighas of land in Sarthebari area to promote the bell metal industry of the district. He also asked DC, Golaghat to collaborate with the team of Asian Development Bank (ADB) slated to visit the district at the end of February in identification of land for bamboo clusters to cater to the bio-refinery plant at NRL. DC, Nalbari was asked to look into Japi-making and team up with Indian Institute of Packaging for facilitating its export. He emphasised on using the Japi design as motif in various merchandise like apparels and ornaments.

Minister Patowary asked the DCs to identify and allot land for new Industrial Estate or Industrial Park in each district to boost up industrial and economic development of the state. He also asked DCs of Nagaon, Kamrup, Nalbari, Darrang, Tinsukia and Karimganj to settle the various land issues for hassle-free development of the industrial sector.

Principal secretary Dr KK Dwivedi asked the DCs to organise a one-day District Investment Summit and highlight the potential of districts. Commissioner of Industries and Commerce Oinam Sarankumar Singh and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.