Monday, July 6
Flash News
The Hills Times
The Hills Times
You are at:»»Properties worth Rs 35 lakh gutted in fire in Kokrajhar

Properties worth Rs 35 lakh gutted in fire in Kokrajhar

0
By on Regional
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 6: At least 5 shops including a jewellery store was destroyed as fire engulfed it at Fakiragram bazar in Kokrajhar district. The incident took place at 12 midnight of Sunday and has been suspected to be caused by an electric short circuit along the Fakiragram bazar near railway gate.

The damaged properties have been estimated to be worth approximately over Rs 35 lakhs. Even though a fire tender and team rushed at the spot, yet the flames completely gutted the shops and houses. “The fire totally destroyed my property and jewellery shop. I shall have to face severe hardship in my life management now,” said a victim at Fakiragram.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Share.

Related Posts

Leave A Reply