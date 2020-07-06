Properties worth Rs 35 lakh gutted in fire in Kokrajhar

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 6: At least 5 shops including a jewellery store was destroyed as fire engulfed it at Fakiragram bazar in Kokrajhar district. The incident took place at 12 midnight of Sunday and has been suspected to be caused by an electric short circuit along the Fakiragram bazar near railway gate.

The damaged properties have been estimated to be worth approximately over Rs 35 lakhs. Even though a fire tender and team rushed at the spot, yet the flames completely gutted the shops and houses. “The fire totally destroyed my property and jewellery shop. I shall have to face severe hardship in my life management now,” said a victim at Fakiragram.