Prostitution racket busted in Jorhat, two arrested

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 6: Two persons were arrested by the police from Changtongya in Nagaland’s Mokokchung district on Friday night in connection with a prostitution racket at Bohotia village under Pulibar police station here.

The two arrested are Rima Das of Dergaon, and Pallab Handique of Dhekiajuli, Titabar sub-division of Jorhat district.

Pallab Handique is reportedly Rima’s fourth husband. Both have been charged under sections 366 (A)/ 373 of IPC read with section 4 of POCSO Act in Pulibar police station case No 555/21 (GDE no 10/21). The Assam Police team were helped by Nagaland Police in nabbing the couple.

Based on information received on February 1, the police with the help of VDP and villagers had found three minor girls locked up in a rented house of Rima Das and Pallab Handique at Bohotia Gaon that day.

The minors related their ordeal to the police on how they (two belong to Golaghat district and one to Jorhat) had been lured by the duo and another person by being offered employment in the beauty parlour run by the couple.

After coming here they had been locked up and forced into prostitution. However, police failed to arrest the three on February 1, and were evading arrest from that day. Police said that the third accused had been identified as Santanu Tamuly of Sivasagar.