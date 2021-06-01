Protest after Covid man found dead in Dibrugarh footpath

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 31: The workers of Romai tea garden on Monday gheraoed the bungalow of the garden manager in protest against the mysterious death of a garden worker.

On Saturday, the body of a 54-year old Covid positive patient was found from the AMCH footpath in Jalan Nagar area of Dibrugarh.

The body was later identified by his family as Bhim Bhuyan of Romai Tea Estate.

The agitated workers of the tea garden protested in front of the bungalow of the garden manager. Later, security forces were deployed in the area to control the situation.

“Due to negligence of the hospital authority the Covid positive patient died. How could his body be recovered from a footpath under mysterious circumstances when even his family members didn’t know about his death. The ambulance driver might have dumped him on the AMCH footpath,” said a worker of Romai tea garden.

The workers also held the manager of Romai tea garden responsible for the incident.

“After sending him to Covid care centre in Don Bosco the manager didn’t try to stay informed about his health condition. The manager is also responsible for the death of the person,” said Ratan Bhuyan, a relative of the deceased.

“We demand an inquiry into the incident. The AMCH authority is responsible for his death. We have submitted a memorandum to the Health minister and demanded Rs 20 lakh for the deceased family members,” said Lakhindra Kurmi, a ATTSA leader.

Dibrugarh deputy commissioner Pallav Gopal Jha has ordered the SP to conduct an inquiry into the matter.

On the other hand, health minister Keshab Mahanta on Monday ordered for an inquiry into the incident.