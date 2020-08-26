Protest against Bina Terangpi’s death gets louder

Mysterious death of woman in GMCH, FIR lodged

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 25: The mysterious death of a Karbi woman in Gauhati Medical College & Hospital (GMCH) has sparked widespread protest in Karbi Anglong.

The influential student body Karbi Students Association (KSA- Simeon Rongphar faction) on Tuesday staged a dharna at Semson Sing Ingti Memorial Park here demanding investigation into the death of the 50-year-old woman.

The body of Bina Terangpi bore an injury mark on the head. The death of the woman gets murkier by the day as she was first COVID-19 positive, but it was turned negative in the death certificate issued by GMCH authorities.

The body was not released by the GMCH authority even after 36 hours of her death. The body was taken to Bhoothnath Cremation Ground in Guwahati by the authority from where it was returned on the insistence of her relatives and social organisations of Karbi Anglong.

Later the GMCH authority asked for a written permission from the Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner to take the body. Sources said that the Kamrup Metro deputy commissioner’s office had denied that they don’t have any such rule.

Finally, the family members got possession of the body on August 21 and brought it to Diphu. She was cremated on August 21 at Diphu Bazar Cremation ground.

The deceased woman’s family lodged an FIR against the doctors in Bhangagarh police station in Guwahati on August 20.

The nature of the injury made one suspect that she was murdered, KSA president Simeon Rongphar told reporters here.

“Bina Terangpi was a pneumonia patient before the month of August. As she became critical she was admitted to Diphu Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) where she was declared COVID-19 positive. DMCH referred her to GMCH. From August 10, no family member was allowed to visit her and on August 18 they informed her that she is no more, she was dead,” Rongphar said.

“But on August 19 they reported that she was COVID-19 negative. If she was Covid negative why didn’t they allow the family members to visit her? We want answer from the government. Let health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, chief executive member Tuliram Ronghang and the competent authority give the reply. The deceased family members told us that Bina Terangpi’s head was split. Why? We have not got the post mortem report but it has created suspicion in our minds. The death may be due to murder,” he said.

The student leader said that people are cooperating with the government guidelines during COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing and wearing of face masks are being followed, but the government should clear the doubts of the people, he added.