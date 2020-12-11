Protest against CAA at Bakalia

HT Bureau

DIPHU/BAKALIA, Dec 10: Karbi Anglong District Committee of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) will stage a protest demanding repeal of Citizenship (Amendment) Act at Bakalia on December 11 from 2 pm.

“The protest against CAA will be intensified,” said Karbi Anglong AJYCP president Jitu Phukan.

“A year already passed off on passage of CAA in Parliament. We will stage a democratic protest against it,” he said.

Phukan also informed that the AJYCP observed Swahit Divas on Thursday to remember 845 martyrs of Assam Movement and 5 Martyrs of anti-CAA protest.

Bakaliaghat Regional Students’ Union (AASU) also observed the day in Bakalia by lighting the earthen lamps and paying floral tribute to martyrs.

All Karbi Anglong District Students Union (AKADSU) president Dipjyoti Das, Bakaliaghat Press Club general secretary Lambudar Bora and Bakalia Regional Students Union president Mukul Hazarika were present on the occasion.