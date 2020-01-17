Protest against CAA on Shilpi Divas in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Jan 17: Activists of Teok Regional Students’ Union, Shilpi Samaj, and several other organisations under the aegis of All Jorhat District Students Union staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act on Shilpi Divas near the Teok Hospital Tiniali here on Friday.

Artists painted large murals on a wall to signify how Assam was being throttled by the Act in the form of a python squeezing the map of Assam and also how the peaceful existence of the people had turned into a movement in which blood had been shed. This was symbolised by a pigeon being stabbed and dripping blood which flowed into a red river.

The drawings were done by Nabajyoti Konwer and students of Teok Jatiya Vidyalaya.

Singers Ashok Bora, Barnali Chutia and Binod Vauqulin sang songs of patriotism and nationalism.

Surya Kumar Bhuyan, president of All Jorhat District Students Union, said that protests against CAA would have to be conducted in a democratic manner and in a way that the revolutionary literateur Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla had shown in his writings. Shilpi Divas commemorates the death of the great artiste Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla.

Rich tributes were paid to Agarwalla, considered to be the cultural icon of Assam. Jitu Neog, president of All Jorhat District Students Union, also said that they should take a pledge before the portrait of Jyoti Prasad Agarwalla to continue the protests until the Act was scrapped.

Senior citizen and former professor of Kakajan College Ashok Kumar Bora also spoke against CAA.