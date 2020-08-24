Protest against extraction of stones from Diyung river

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Aug 23: The residents of Boro-Waphu, Kelolo, Pura, Longma, Boro Haflong, N Leikul, Longma II staged a sit-in protest below the Dayang Railway bridge from 11am to 4pm on Friday in protest against extraction of stones from the Diyung River in Dima Hasao district.

Villagers said the stone extraction from Diyung River has disturbed the local ecosystem, resulting in endangering the aquatic lives. They alleged that it also posed a major threat to their locality, as many people of the Haflong town area and on its outskirts depend on the river for their supply of drinking water.

The beauty of the place will also be severely affected if the stone extraction continues, they said. Moreover, the extraction of stones from riverbed and hilly places caused massive landslides in different parts of the district fort the past several years.

Sources claimed that the extraction of stones from the Diyung River is being carried out under permission of NCHAC authorities.

They alleged that those from ruling BJP, which is in power in NCHAC, are given a big chunk in the business of supply of stones from the riverbed. An activist in Haflong, who declined to be named, said a tug of war is going on among political groups over wining contracts for supply of stones from the riverbed.

Later, the protestors submitted a memorandum to North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) principal secretary Amitabh Rajkhowa, requesting him to take immediate steps to stop the ongoing stone extraction from the Diyung River.