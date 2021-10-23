Protest against fuel price hike in state gets louder

HT Bureau

Guwahati, Oct 22: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a ‘satyagraha’ across the state on Friday in protest against the rising prices of petrol, diesel, LPG and essential commodities.

Holding banners, placards and cut-outs of LPG cylinders, members of AASU raised slogans, seeking measures to arrest the spiralling prices of essential goods.

AASU chief advisor Dr Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharya, during the protest outside the organisation’s headquarters in Guwahati, told reporters, “Both Assam and Central governments have completely failed to control price rise.

“There is a Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs department, which is making no effort to halt the surge in prices, despite knowing that citizens are getting badly affected.”

All sections of people are suffering due to this steep price hike of LPG, petrol and diesel ‘but the government is not concerned’, the AASU chief advisor claimed.

“The students’ union had no option but to come out on the streets to observe ‘satyagraha’ and protest against the anti-people attitude of the government,” he added.

During the day, the outfit held similar agitations in all district headquarters.

The Opposition Congress had on Thursday demonstrated against price rise across the state.

Our Nagaon Correspondent adds: Sadou Nagaon Zila Chatra Sangstha, a branch of All Assam Students’ Union on Friday staged ‘Satyagrah’ in protest against rising prices in petroleum products as well as other essential goods in the small town and as a part of it, the students organisation also took out a rally throughout the town.

More than 200 protesters from the organisation participated in the stir and reverberated the air with various slogans against unbelievable rising prices in petroleum products as well as other essential goods or commodities.

During the stir, the participants also criticised the BJP-led Central as well as state government.

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.