Protest Against Police Continues for 2nd Day at Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Jan 24: Following the alleged police firing at former AASU leader Kirti Kamal Bora, the student’s fraternity as well as other students’ organisations including AASU, AJYCP and others, intensified their stir in the small town consecutively for the second day on Monday.

Thousands of students from various educational institutions including Nowgong College (autonomous), ADP College, Nowgong Girls’ College and others went on a rampage on Monday too and staged a road blockade programme on the old NH 37 near Nowgong College Clock Tower police point for several hours due to which heavy traffic congestion disrupted the movement of the entire town for over hours.

During the agitation, the protesters demanded immediate suspension of superintendent of Police Anand Mishra and sought justice for the victim, student leader Kirti Kamal Bora. The participants held placards against the top cop and staged a strong protest against the alleged ‘fake encounter’ carried out by Nagaon police on Saturday last.

Significantly, the supremo of ‘Assam Jatiya Parishad’ Lurinjyoti Gogoi also participated in the stir and strongly criticised chief minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma for providing upper hand to the state police.

He said that the rehearsal for ‘open killing’ is being started in the state under the leadership of the chief minister and also warned the government to stop such evil practices at any point.

Urging all to come out to protest against such evil practices, Gogoi said, “who knows who might be the next target of the police and will be shot at by police tomorrow”.

Gogoi also demanded immediate suspension of SP Anand Mishra. He then visited the family members of the victim, Kirti Kamal Bora, at their Kachalukhuwa residence.

Meanwhile, the district unit of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) also staged a sit-in protest against the police atrocities on the innocent former student leader separately in front of the office of deputy commissioner on Monday.

During the protest, hundreds of AASU activists participated and criticised the role of Mishra. The agitators’ voices reverberated in the air with various slogans against Nagaon Police as well as the state government.

Following the stir, AASU leadership submitted two separate memorandums to director general of police, Assam and chief minister through deputy commissioner, Nagaon.

In the memorandums signed by Gouri Shankar Saikia and Amarjyoti Phukan respectively the president and secretary of Nagaon AASU, the organisation demanded strict measures against those police personnel who were involved in the alleged ‘fake encounter’ and also sought justice for the student leader.

The organisation also appealed to the state government as well as the state police administration to maintain the merits of democracy.

Besides, a sleuth from the Opposition Congress comprising of Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi, Bhupen Kumar Borah, president of APCC visited the family members of Bora on Sunday evening while former Congress minister Rakibul Hussain and other dignitaries of district Congress committee visited the same on Sunday.

The leadership of the Congress condemned the gruesome incident and appealed to the government to stop such alleged ‘fake encounters’ immediately across the state.

On the other hand, two cross FIRs were lodged in Nagaon Police Station by Nilkamal Bora, the father of the victim student leader as well as the accused police official ASI Pradip Bonia.