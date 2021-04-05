Protest against scribe intimidation incident in Dalgaon 

HT Correspondent

Dalgaon, April 4: The journalists of Dalgaon and Kharupetia staged a silent protest against scribe intimidation incident here on Sunday wearing black badges. Shrawan Kr Jha president of the Kharupetia Press Club, Pradip Ghos president of Dalgaon Press Club and other journalists of the locality condemned minister Pijush Hazarika for intimidating journalist and urged to the administration and Election Commission to take necessary step against Hazarika. Meanwhile, Mazibur Rahman, GS of the Darrang AAJU urged government to ensure scribe’s security across the state.