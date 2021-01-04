Protest by Laika-Dodhia villagers enters 15th day

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Jan 4: The ongoing protest demanding rehabilitation of 1,480 families of Laika and Dodhia forest villages entered 15 days on Monday. The cold waves could not dampen the spirit of the protesters.

Runumi Ngate, a woman protester said, “We will protest till our demand is fulfilled. We need immediate rehabilitation but due to the laid back attitude of the district administration as well the state government we failed to get rehabilitation. Government has been showing step-motherly attitude towards us.”

People from two villages, located inside the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, have been demanding settlement of the families who were displaced by the great earthquake of 1950.

The villagers who belong to the indigenous Mising tribe, mostly displaced people from Dhemaji and Dibrugarh districts have been residing in the two forest villages for last 70 years.

However since India’s Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 prohibits any kind of human settlement within a national park, no developmental work has been carried out in the two villages.

Surrounded by the Brahmaputra in the north and Dibru River in the west the two villages are cut off from the mainland devoid of basic amenities like electricity and water supply as well as access to health care and education. Flood and erosion has been one of the regular features of the area. While Laika village falls under Dibrugarh district, Dodhia village comes under Tinsukia district.

Off and on, for the last several years, residents of the two villages have been staging protests and rallies demanding permanent settlement. The latest and ongoing protest began on December 21 as residents pitched up temporary camps outside the Tinsukia deputy commissioner’s office. As the protesters refused to shift to their homes despite pleadings by district administration, the unique protest crossed two weeks on Monday.

Apio Taid, a member of Laika and Dodhia Rehabilitation Committee said, “It has been a 70-year-old struggle for the people of Laika and Dodhia. We have tried every route for ensuring our proper and permanent rehabilitation but without any success. Last time the people of both the villages boycotted the assembly elections as a mark of protest but it failed to elicit any response from the government. Successive governments have failed to address our issue. Our protest will continue until the government finds a solution.”

On December 30, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal constituted a committee to find a logical and everlasting solution for the rehabilitation of the households of Laika and Dodhia villages.

The chief minister asked the environment and forest and revenue department to permanently rehabilitate the families by January 31.