Protest continues for 21 days seeking compensation

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Sept 14: For last 21 days, the affected people of Baghjan continued their protest seeking compensation in front of Tinsukia Deputy Commissioner’s office. The people are protesting by making a makeshift camp in front of the Tinsukia DC office.

Satyajit Moran, president of Baghjan Gaon Milanjyoti Yuba Sangha said, “We are protesting since many days but the Tinsukia district administration is not fulfilling our demand. On September 11, we had a meeting with OIL and Tinsukia DC at DC conference hall and clearly said that if within five days our demand will not met then we will intensify our movement by launching serious agitation.”

On Sunday, OIL in their second attempt successfully diverted the gas which is spewing from the Baghjan no 5 oil well to Early Production Unit (EPS) and flare pit.

The diversion of gas was crucial to reduce the surface level pressure of the Baghjan well before the final well killing attempt can be carried out.

As per the plan a certain amount of gas was diverted to the Baghjan EPS (Early Production System) situated 4-km away through two pipelines while the excessive gas was diverted to two nearby excavated flare pits also through pipelines.

The Baghjan blowout which has turned out to be far more disastrous than the 2005 Dikom well blowout has already claimed three lives. On June 9, two OIL firefighters Tikheswar Gohain (55) and Durlov Gogoi (35) were killed after the Baghjan well caught fire, 14 days after the May 27 blowout.

Then recently on September 9, an electrical engineer of Oil India Limited, Arnab Kishor Bordoloi (25) died while working at the Baghjan blowout well site. The young engineer was testing an electrical cable when the mishap took place.