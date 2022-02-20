Protest In Jorhat As Unemployment Forces Man To Commit Suicide

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Feb 19: A protest occurred at Thana Road here on Saturday following the alleged suicide by Biju Das, a resident of Boroguri 1 No. Moran Gaon under Titabar subdivision in the district.

A family member alleged that Biju Das took his own life after he lost his job at a hardware shop located at Thana Road.

Irate villagers and members of his family brought his body to the spot where the hardware shop is located and demanded compensation from the owner as well as employment for his wife.

Police were called to disperse the villagers and later sent the body for post mortem to Jorhat Medical College and Hospital.

A case has been registered in this regard at Titabar police station.