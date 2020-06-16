Protest over illegal tax collection in entry gates

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, June 15: Karbi Anglong District Students Union (KADSU) and Karbi Anglong district unit of Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) on Monday staged a protest against illegal tax collection in several entry tax gates under Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Activists of AJYCP staged a demonstration in front of Bokajan Higher Secondary School while the AASU organised a press meet urging authorities to look into the matter immediately.

Later, both the organisations submitted memorandum to chief minister through SDO (C) demanding urgent action to stop such illegal collection.

The revenue department of KAAC has set up 20 entry tax gates in the entry points of the district for collection of revenue. It is alleged that leases collect exorbitant amount from the vehicles coming from outside to the district.

The entry tax gates are also a source of revenue for the cash-starved autonomous council in the hill district.

The KAAC has also prescribed rates for different vehicles and commodities (live stock) entering into the district. The highest scheduled tax as per KAAC norms is Rs 10.

However, the leases violated the KAAC norms and collect more than that of the prescribed rates.

“The illegal tax collection has been going on unabated since years and has of late turned into a syndicate in Karbi Anglong. An organised racket of non local residents and a few political leaders are part of this syndicate. The lorry owners and the neighbouring states of Nagaland and Manipur bear the brunt of this situation,” KADSU general secretary Bedanta Saikia said.

“This has also led to rise in prices of essential commodities in the market. We demand the government to ensure that the prescribed tax schedule is followed and a rate chart be hanged in these gates at the earliest,” Saikia added.