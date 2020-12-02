Protester in Jorhat holds placard seeking Assam’s independence

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 1: Mantu Dutta, whose shenanigans in Jorhat have become legendary, staged a protest on Tuesday demanding independence of Assam from India.

Dutta who belongs to Rajabari here said that he was protesting in an individual capacity and this was what he believed in.

Dutta carried a placard which proclaimed that as Assam did not belong to India it should be made independent. He stood in front of the deputy commissioner’s office complex for nearly two hours but did not face deterrent action from the police.

A policeman, on condition of anonymity when asked why he hadn’t been arrested as an anti-national said that no one took Mantu Dutta seriously, hinting that he was a crank.

Dutta is on and off seen carrying a placard and protesting on issues which he thinks is of importance

In January, 2019 Mantu Dutta carrying a placard had staged a nude protest in front of Jorhat DC office against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2016 and slapping sedition charges against scholar Hiren Gohain.

The police had picked him up then and forcefully clothed him.