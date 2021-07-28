Protests against improper dumping ground management in Kokrajhar 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 27: At a time when Kokrajhar municipality board (KMB) has been emphasising for carrying green Kokrajhar, Swachh Kokrajhar mission, the residents along the IGP staff residential areas near the old fire brigade station in Kokrajhar have expressed their irked and protests against the improper management of dumping ground along the Gaurang Riverbank that created unsuited smells among the residents. The residents have shown their protest over the unsuited smells reaching out from the dumping ground due to lack of proper maintenance as well as waste management along the dumping ground which has been used for a few years in the area.

The residents staged a protest against the improper dumping of the ground used as well waste management of Kokrajhar municipality board which has been using along the Gaurang River bank near Smashanghat as a dumping ground for five years. All kinds of garbage as well collected dirties under the mission of solid and liquid resources management (SLRM) of Kokrajhar municipality board must have to throw at the dumping ground. However, the karmachari and engaged workers of KMB are reportedly throwing the garbage at the road site or residential complex areas without going to the main dumping ground. Later, the unsuited smells that reached out from the dumping ground have been creating an unhygienic environment among the nearby residents of the dumping ground for a few years.

The residents have alleged that the dumping ground location is not used in proper maintenance that is why local residents have to bear unsuited smells and unhygienic situations every day. “We have made repeated requests to the KMB authorities for proper use and maintenance of the dumping ground, yet no good response has been reached so far,” women residents said. They also alleged that the KMB staff and engaged workers have been throwing the collected dirties and garbage along with the road site, temples without reaching out at the proper dumping ground. They demanded that the using dumping ground must be relocated from the site to stop the unsuited smells reaching out as well as the dirty free environment in the area as soon as possible.

“We are facing severely unsuited smelling reaching out from the dumping ground site. Even repeatedly requested the KMB authorities and district administration for proper management of waste management for a few years, yet no good response was reached from the concerned authorities,” said Sumi Majumdar, a resident.