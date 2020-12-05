Protest erupts against JDA deal with private firm

Probe by retired HC judge demanded

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 5: Several organisations on Saturday staged protests opposing the Jorhat Development Authority (JDA) project to construct residential and commercial apartments at the Jorhat Public Bus Terminus, owned by JDA, at Kotoki Pukhuri here.

The organisations included AASU, Raijor Dal, KMSS, Bir Lachit Sena, Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti, Sodou Kalita Chatra Sanstha, Anusuchit Jati Chatra Sanstha, Anusuchit Jati Mahila Sanmilani, have demanded cancellation of the said project which has been awarded to a private builder.

AASU protesters formed a human chain in front of the public terminus. The protestors led by AASU assistant general secretary Jul Khound, All Jorhat District Student Union (AJDSU) president Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi, shouted slogans against JDA, and Assam Legislative Assembly speaker Hitendra nath Goswami who is also the Jorhat MLA.

Demanding retention of the public bus terminus, Khound said the terminus was ‘very necessary’ for reducing the rising traffic congestion in the town. He stated that the student’s Union will be undertaking an agitational programme till the project is withdrawn and the agreement signed between the JDA and the private construction firm owned by the builder in October this year, gets cancelled.

Spamming the JDA for initiating the project which was not in public interest, AJDSU president Bijoy Shankar Bordoloi alleged that the contents of the agreement of the project was in favour of the private construction firm for making immense profits from the public property.

He also castigated the speaker who is an honorary member of the JDA Board. Bordoloi further criticised the Dergaon AGP MLA Bhabendra Nath Bharali who was also an honorary member of the JDA and was believed to be aware of the project.

Meanwhile, another group of protesters led by Raijor Dal, KMSS and eight other organisations staged a demonstration at the public terminus opposing the project.

Led by Raijor Dal state convenor Dibyajoti Sarmah, the protesters shouted slogans demanding scrapping of the project. They shouted slogans against speaker Goswami.

They further demanded a probe by a retired Gauhati HC judge into the deal. The protestors, representing 10 organisations sent a memorandum to chief minister seeking cancellation of the project and order an inquiry into the whole matter by a retired judge of Gauhati High Court. The memorandum also sought removal of Prasanta Jyoti Goswami from the post of JDA chairman till a high-level probe is completed.