Protests over illegal gaonbura appointment

HT Correspondent

HOWRAGHAT, Nov 12: The simmering discontent of the people of Howraghat member of Autonomous Council (MAC) constituency in Karbi Anglong for the last two years against its local MAC and executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council, Khansing Rongpi boiled over. The people of Rongpi’s constituency in the village of Garokhiya Pukhuri held a protest demonstration in the premises of a namghar against the appointment of a Sarkari Gaonbura.

Slogans of ‘Khansing Rongpi Go Back’, ‘Khansing Rongpi Murdabat’, ‘Oboith Nijukti Diya Sarkari Gaonbura Batil Korok’, etc rent the air. The villagers said that the appointment of a Sarkari Gaonbura by EM Rongpi is illegal and their choice Dhruva Barman should be appointed.

They said that EM Rongpi will not be allowed to enter their village. Alleging massive corruption on EM Rongpi the villagers shouted slogans of ‘Khansing Rongpi Murdabat’. EM Rongpi is going against the people.

Villagers informed that EM Rongpi was supposed to come to the village to take part in a public meeting but sensing the atmosphere he did not go there.

On May 21 this year the villagers held a meeting where Dhruva Barman was chosen to be made a Sarkari Gaonbura.