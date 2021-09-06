Protidhwoni released  

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 5: Known for its unwavering and relentless involvement in charity and voluntary community service and for initiatives aimed at the empowerment of the under-privileged, PRERANA, IAS Officers’ Wives Association released its souvenir ‘Protidhwoni’ at the CSOI premises in Khanapara on Saturday. The magazine marks a crucial milestone in the organisation’s 32-year-old history and aims to enhance its public outreach and attract funds for its ongoing projects.

After it was released Protidhwoni was lauded for its aesthetic appeal as well as for the quality of literature it contained.

Dr. Madhulika Jonathan, head of UNICEF Assam and the Northeast graced the event as the chief guest and released the magazine. Some powerful and inspiring speeches were also delivered at the event. Dr. Jonathan praised the commitment and initiatives of PRERANA and explained how collective efforts could bring about remarkable social change. She talked about the work UNICEF was doing in Assam and invited PRERANA to collaborate with UNICEF in some of its initiatives. In her welcome address, president of PRERANA, Rashmi Barua elaborated on the various community works done by PRERANA and welcomed all to the event. Priyam Krishna, editor of Protidhwoni and secretary, PRERANA discussed the making of Protidhwoni and said that all contributors, literary or financial, had become the organisation’s partners and enablers of the work it does. Vice-president of PRERANA, Anamika Tewary delivered the vote of thanks.

Among the audience were a few prominent lamp-bearers of post-modern Assamese Literature such as Thunu Saikia Kalita, Leena Sarma and eminent English writers like Dhruba Hazarika. The others included president of IPSOWA, Swapnali Mahanta, the PCCF Assam Alka Bhargav, additional chief secretary, Govt. of Assam, Paban Borthakur, members of PRERANA ASOWA, the wives of the state’s senior police and forest officials.

