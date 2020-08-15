Provide Rs 6,000 to each beneficiary under Arunodoi scheme: Cong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 14: Leader of opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly Debabrata Saikia has urged Assam government to provide financial assistance of at least Rs 6,000 to each beneficiary under the recently announced Arunodoi scheme.

On August 12, state finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the Arunodoi scheme from October 2 under which an amount of Rs 830 will be given to 17 lakh families as financial assistance.

Terming the initiative as the largest Direct Benefit Transfer scheme in Assam, Sarma said that 15 to 17 thousand families would be benefited in each assembly constituency from this scheme for which the state government will bear Rs 210 crore per month.

However, Saikia alleged that the mega scheme was intended to roll out keeping in mind the upcoming assembly elections.

“The announcement has no strength. It is nothing other than a drop of water in the desert,” Saikia said in a statement here on Friday.

Taking reference of the suggestions made by the Tendulkar Committee constituted in 2005 and the C Rangarajan committee on poverty constituted in 2012, Saikia said that the minimum financial assistance to be provided to those 17 lakh beneficiary should be at least Rs 6,000.

“The state government should ideally realise that at the time of price hike and inflation, the announced financial assistance of Rs 830 is unjustifiable for a family of 3 to 4 members,” Saikia added.