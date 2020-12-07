Proxy candidates: Two from Haryana arrested in Jorhat

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 6: Two persons from Haryana have been arrested by Jorhat Police here on Sunday on charges of appearing as proxy candidates in a recruitment examination held for Grade IV posts, Multi Tasking Staff, of Rain Forest Research Institute here.

Jorhat police station officer-in-charge Ananta Das said that Charan Singh and Amit Singh reportedly hailing from Jind district of Haryana have been arrested while two of their associates, including a lady have been picked up for interrogation.

Based on a complaint lodged by an RFRI official with the Jorhat Police Station, a case was registered (No: 2725/2020) under Sections 120 (B), 417, 419, 468 and 479 of the IPC.

Das said a group of 12 people, including the arrested duo had come from Haryana, most of them had accompanied the two, as per preliminary investigation.

Das said that Charan had allegedly appeared for one Anil of Haryana while Amit appeared for Dipak, also from Haryana at the Jorhat Government Girls’ Multi Purpose Higher Secondary School, one of the four examination centres in Jorhat.

Das said that the incident came to light after a female candidate raised an alarm as Charan took out a mobile phone during the examination time.

The invigilators immediately asked him to produce his identification papers which did not tally with the person who was supposed to sit for the exam.

The invigilator and other officials at the centre handed Charan over to police personnel deployed at the centre and later during interrogation his fake identity was revealed and, meanwhile another proxy candidate Amit was detected from the same centre and was taken away by police.

A source said the examination was held for 12 posts of RFRI and two examination centres were also at Agartala and Aizawl where the institute has branches.