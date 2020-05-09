Psychotropic substances worth Rs 9 lakh seized in Guwahati, 5 arrested

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 8: Sleuths of CID seized a huge quantity of Psychotropic substances (cough syrup) worth Rs 9 lakh from two vehicles Service Road of NH Way No.37 in front of the entrance to Lal Gudam, Lokhra, near Sarusajai Stadium here on Thursday.

One TATA ACE van bearing registration No. AS-02-BC-5224 and one Wagon-R bearing Registration No. AS-02-P-3600 were also seized in this connection.

Five persons: Md. Abdur Rahman (occupier of WagonR of Nagaon), Md. Iman Ali (driver of TATA Ace of Nagaon), Md. Nazrul Ali (helper of TATA Ace of Nagaon), Pankaj Mishra (Manager), Nitco Transport of Guwahati and Jiten Dutta (Accountant, Nitco Transport of Guwahati) were arrested in connection with the case.

The seized consignments of Psychotropic substances were procured in the name of one JP Pharma (drug distributor) located at Rajgarh road which is owned by one Pradip Talukdar and being sold to different locations illegally for drug abuse at exorbitant prices.

In the entire operation, the Dog Squad of CID played a vital role in detecting the consignment of contrabands kept concealed in two different secret chambers in the vehicle specially made beneath the floor of the said vehicle for transporting Psychotropic Substances.