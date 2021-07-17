Public entry prohibited in BTC Secretariat 

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, July 16: Public entry in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Secretariat has been barred from July 16. Notably, following seventeen persons including staff, testing positive for Covid-19, public entry in both BTC secretariat and BTC Legislative Assembly has been barred for a week. In a notification, BTC principal secretary on Thursday Santanu P Gotmare stated, “In the interest of public service and due to the rise of Covid-19 positive cases among the officers and employees of BTC Secretariat and BTCLA, Kokrajhar; the public entry in BTC Secretariat and BTC Legislative Assembly, Kokrajhar is hereby suspended with effect from July 16 to 23 next.”

He further added, “All employees (including contractual and fixed pay) who have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine shall attend office. BTC Secretariat employees should get vaccinated else their salary for the month of July 2021 will be put on hold.”

A total of 182 persons have tested positive including 16 fresh cases in Kokrajhar district till Friday. 59 persons have lost the battle against the virus in the second wave of the pandemic in the district. BTR CEM Pramod Boro urged all sections of the society to maintain social distance and follow the Covid-19 SOPs strictly.