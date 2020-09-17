Puja to be celebrated amid protocols in Diphu today

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 16: Along with the rest of India, workers and business owners are gearing to observe Biswakarma Puja on Thursday.

In Diphu the automobile repair shops, garages, those who work with machinery and vehicles, and business owners are decking up their establishment with flowers and pandals. Most of them will not do business on Thursday, save the essential ones.

The district administration of Karbi Anglong issued an order in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. In keeping with the COVID-19 protocol, the district administration of Karbi Anglong in an order said that there should be “congregation of not more than 50 people.”

“The COVID-19 protocol i.e., wearing of masks and observing social distance should also be followed: in addition, facilities for washing hands with soaps, use of sanitiser should be made available for the people who gather at the pandal,” said the order.