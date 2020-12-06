Punitive action taken against two JMCH interns, one suspended

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 5: Two interns of Jorhat Medical College and Hospital have been debarred from the hostel by the authorities and one among them has also been suspended from internship on charges of physically assaulting 5th semester students of the institute.

A JMCH official, when contacted, stated that Mohidul Alom and Swarnadip Maulik were debarred from the hostel for two months by the authorities, with Alom also being suspended from internship for two months, after they were found to have beaten up 5th semester students following a row.

The fifth semester students had gone to file and FIR but before a case was registered the college solved the problem by taking punitive action against the two, the official said.