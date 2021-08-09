Purabi Dairy hikes milk price by Re 1

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 8: In order to continue providing sustainable remunerative prices to the dairy farmers of Assam, Guwahati-based West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, has increased the prices of all its pasteurised pouch milk variants by Re.1 per 500 ml pouch from Sunday.

This revision comes in line with Purabi Dairy increasing the Milk Procurement price by Re.1 per kg of milk procured from Dairy farmers of Assam – increasing the cost of operations, fuel costs, packaging cost and inflation in general being few other reasons.

WAMUL as a dairy cooperative has always been focused on ‘sustainability in the dairy sector’ which includes, but not limited to, taking note of the farm end economics in order to ensure remunerative and committed payouts to the dairy farmers round the year.

In line with the same commitment, Purabi Dairy has maintained continuity in milk procurement from the farmers even during the Covid-19 based lockdowns and ensured that the farmers associated with WAMUL remain insulated from the economic stress faced by many during such critical times. While, at the same time, Purabi Dairy being the market leader for fresh milk in Assam, has ensured availability of essential milk and milk products to the consumers with support from the Govt. of Assam.

In the past few months, Purabi Dairy has also setup and launched Bulk Milk Cooling (BMC) Centre at Dhing, Kaliabor and Goalpara and expanded its milk procurement belt to connect more than 50 Dairy Cooperative Societies (DCS) – thus reaching out to dairy farmers at remote locations.

The revision in price will aid Purabi Dairy in continuing its efforts to associate more & more dairy farmers of Assam with WAMUL and thus strengthening the Dairy Cooperative model.

On the eve of this price revision, a statement from the cooperative said, “Purabi Dairy, on behalf of more than 14,000 dairy farmers, seeks cooperation and continued patronage from all the valued and esteemed customers to support the dairy farmers of Assam.”