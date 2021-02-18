Purabi Dairy’s new initiative to augment milk production

WAMUL launches cattle-feed supplements ** Siddhartha Bhattacharya inaugurates new plants

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 18: West Assam Milk Producers’ Cooperative Union Ltd. (WAMUL), popularly known as Purabi Dairy, launched its range of cattle-feed supplements, Purabi Pashu Pushti on Thursday to augment its drive towards increasing milk productivity and reducing production cost for dairy farmers.

The range of cattle-feed supplements shall reinforce WAMUL’s efforts in improving milk productivity of cattle and thus reduction in cost of production. “Productivity improvement is identified as one of the key areas of interventions required for dairy development in Assam,” a press statement said.

As a part of the planned product line-up, WAMUL has commenced production of Area Specific Mineral Mixture & By-Pass Protein Meal at its Cattle Feed Plant situated at Changsari, Kamrup district.

The plants were inaugurated by Siddhartha Bhattacharya, minister of Cooperation in presence of Meenesh Shah, executive director, NDDB & chairman, WAMUL Management Committee; Rajesh Prasad, principal secretary, Govt. of Assam & Agriculture Production Commissioner (APC), Assam and Maninder Singh, additional chief secretary, Govt. of Assam, Department of Cooperation.

On the occasion, Shah highlighted that WAMUL has been promoting and propagating scientific feeding practices like Ration Balancing Programme (RBP) and breed upgradation through Artificial Insemination (AI) programme.

Bharat Chandra Kalita, a farmer member of the WAMUL Management Committee and a highly experienced dairy farmer, shared his experience and expressed his happiness on behalf of all the farmers on the occasion as their own cooperative is once again starting manufacturing of cattle feed & feed supplements, which is highly essential & critical in supporting dairying.

Presently, WAMUL launched Bypass Protein as a feed supplement for the cattle. In days to come, the compound cattle feed to be manufactured in the plant will use such bypass protein as an ingredient to produce Bypass Protein based Compound Cattle Feed.

WAMUL is the apex dairy cooperative of Assam and one of the fastest growing indigenous dairy brands in the entire North East India.

Approved by FSSAI, Purabi Dairy is known for its line of dairy products ranging from pasteurised & fortified pouch milk variants, plain curd, sweetened curd, ghee, lassi, paneer, cream etc.

Ever since its inception in 1976 under the operation flood programme of National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), WAMUL has gone to create a symbiotic relationship between the milk producers of Assam and milk & milk products consumers.

At present, WAMUL is managed by the National Dairy Development Board and holds market leadership in Assam in pasteurised & fortified pouch milk segment with sales of over 67,000 litres of milk per day and over 5000 litres worth of milk products.

With World Bank funding, under the APART project of Government of Assam, WAMUL has been able to deploy a team of veterinary doctors to ensure productivity enhancement of cattle through AI service network. With launch of its range of cattle feed & feed supplements, WAMUL will be able to ensure supply of nutritious & healthy feed supplements to the farmers.