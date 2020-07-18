Purnendu-Nindu killing: 2 ex-DHD(J) activists held

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, July 17: Two former activists of DHD(J) were arrested by the police in connection with killing of former North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) chief executive member (CEM) CEM Purnendu Langthasa and EM Nindu Langthasa.

The arrested individuals are: Bijol Johori alias Mon Dimasa and Binod Phonglo alias Majan Dimasa. Altogether six former activists of DHD (J) have been chargesheeted by the police before the court of the district and session judge here in the last month.

Heavily armed terrorists of the DHD (J) shot dead Purnendu Langthasa and Nindu Langthasa near village Langlai Hasnu on June 5, 2007.

The militants rained bullets on the duo from close range killing both of them on the spot.

The two were seeking re-election to the Autonomous Council on Congress tickets. The polls were due on June 12.

The charge-sheet which was filed before the court on June 25, also named NCHAC CEM Debolal Gorlosa.

The Gauhati High Court also ordered trial of Gorlosa in the lower court in connection with the case in the last month.