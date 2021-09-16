Purthimi Kropi felicitated

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Sept 15: Led by secretary of BJP, ST Morcha, Assam Pradesh, Longsing Tokbi felicitated Purthimi Kropi (8) at Irrigation Department IB for entering her name in the Cholan Book of World Records for being the youngest fastest circular path runner to complete 12 Kms. Purthimi is the daughter of Borsing Kro and Rengmirso Englengpi of Rongkimi in Bakalia.

General secretary of ST Morcha, Karbi Anglong district, Hundorsing Kramsa, president of BJP Langpher Mandal Committee, Dorsing Rongpi and other party workers were present at the felicitation programme.

