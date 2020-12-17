Purvattar Khadan Mazdoor Sangh holds sit in protest

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, Dec 16: Purvattar Khadan Mazdoor Sangh (PKMS) affiliated to BMS on Wednesday protested in front of the office of North Eastern CoalFields Coal India Limited, Margherita to open the Coal production which has been halt for last 6 months and to cancel the Transfer of NEC employees to other Coal Fields.

Sanjib Baruah, General Secretary of PKMS affiliated, said that NEC CIL Margherita has stopped the Coal production since the last 6 months due to which the economy of Margherita region has been adversely affected. A memorandum for the same was also submitted to the General Manager of NEC CIL Margherita by the Sangh.