Q paper leak: Congmen hit road demanding judicial probe

Police arrest senior Congress leader Atab Ali in connection with the scam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ DIPHU, Oct 5: Leaders and workers of all District Congress Committees (DCCs) on Monday staged protest against BJP-led government in Assam demanding a judicial probe by a sitting high court judge into the job scam in the state police force even as the police arrested a Congress leader from Bajali in connection with the scam.

On September 20, the question paper of a written test for recruitment of 597 sub inspector (SI) of Assam Police was leaked forcing the state government to cancel the exam, in which 66,000 candidates were appearing.

Police, meanwhile, arrested senior Congress leader Atab Ali in connection with the scam from Bhabanipur in Bajali district on Sunday night. Ali is also the secretary of the RTI Cell of the party.

Sources said Ali has nexus with several other accused in the job scam. Many other Congress leaders are also suspected to be involved in the scam.

Police recovered an admit card of a candidate from his residence.

In Guwahati, the Congress workers staged a protest in front of the Meghdoot Bhawan demanding a proper investigation into the anomalies in the recruitment process. Though they were heading to gherao city police commissioner’s residence, they were stopped in front of the Meghdoot Bhawan.

“We demand high-level investigation into the scam,” said a Congress worker.

“The anomalies have taken place in the chief minister’s own department. The chief minister should resign taking moral responsibility as he talks about zero tolerance against corruption,” said another worker.

In Diphu, Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) took out a protest march and tried to gherao the office of superintendent of police (SP) demanding a probe into the scam.

The Congress workers while on the march from KADCC office to SP office were stopped at Members Hostel traffic point by police and paramilitary personnel.

The protesters holding placards, banners and Congress flags shouted anti-government slogans. They also shouted slogans against chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and demanded his resignation.

KADCC vice president Raton Engti said, “We took out a protest march to gherao SP office demanding a probe into the scam. It has exposed the failure of BJP government. From the KADCC office, we came out in a procession, but at the second traffic point the police prevented us from moving ahead.”

“It is unfortunate and we condemn the question paper leak in the SI examination. The BJP has a secret agenda as the government is controlled by RSS from Nagpur. The RSS wants its cadres to fill up the police department. The Congress has condemned it,” Engti said.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced of creation of 2 crore jobs in a year, while finance minister Himanta Biswas Sarma announced of creation of 25 lakh jobs and chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang has announced creation of 5000 jobs in a year. They have made false promises to the people,” Engti said.

In Kokrajhar, hundreds of Congress workers took out a protest rally from Ranendra Basumatary Bhawan and proceeded to SP office, but police prevented them in the main road.

Kokrajhar District Congress Committee (DCC) president former BTC MCLA Mominur Islam demanded immediate arrest of the culprits involved in the scam and resignation of chief minister, who is also holding the home portfolio.

In Morigaon, Congress workers rented the air demanding probe into SI recruitment scam in the state. Led by MP Pradyut Bordoloi, more than five hundred Congress workers took part in the rally to register their protest against the scam.

The workers were prevented from entering SP office at Bihutoli by police and CRPF by setting up barricade. A scuffle took place between Congress workers and CRPF and police personnel.