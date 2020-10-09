Q paper leak: MLAs, senior police officers under CID scanner

Dutta reveals several high-profile names involved in the scam

GUWAHATI, Oct 8: Dozens of MLAs and senior police officers are under the scanner of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for their involvement in the question paper leak of written test for recruitment of 597 sub inspector (SI) in Assam Police.

The paper leak has forced the State level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) to cancel the exam, where as many as 66,000 candidates appeared on September 20.

In his confessional statement made before the interrogators, retired deputy inspector general of police (DIG) Prashanta Kumar Dutta revealed names of many influential personalities involved in the scam that rocked the state.

Dutta who is being grilled by the CID exposed the modus operandi of the nexus to leak the question papers.

Dutta handed over the question papers in advance to the expelled BJP leader Diban Deka. Based on the leaked question papers, Deka was entrusted with the responsibility of providing training to the candidates at various locations across the state.

Dutta, who is under six-day CID custody, allegedly helped by a section of senior police officers in exam question paper leak. He also revealed names of some MLAs.

Meanwhile, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Ripun Bora demanded a fair investigation into the case.

“This scam is never possible without the political patronage. PK Dutta is not the prime accused. The mastermind is someone else,” Bora said.

Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi also criticised the role of chief minsiter Sarbananda Sonowal.

“Chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal is acting like the ‘Dhritarashtra’. He has not seen the scam and the market of jobs. Only a single person is not involved in this scam. There may be many,” Gaurav said.